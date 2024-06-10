Stripling (elbow) is set to begin a throwing program Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Stripling has been shut down from throwing since May 29, so this is certainly noteworthy news. The veteran right-hander will gradually up his throwing distance until he's deemed healthy enough to progress to throwing off a mound. Given the deliberate pace of his recovery, Stripling may not be a candidate for activation before the end of June.
