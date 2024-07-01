Stripling (elbow) is scheduled to face hitters in a live batting practice session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Stripling will move on to the next phase of his rehab program after he completed a two-inning simulated bullpen session Saturday without incident. The 34-year-old has been on the shelf since May 25 with a right elbow flexor strain and will likely need at least one or two rehab starts before he's cleared to return from the 15-day injured list, most likely after the All-Star break.