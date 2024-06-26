Stripling (elbow) was able to complete a bullpen session before Tuesday's game against the Angels and is set to throw another Saturday, MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander came away feeling healthy from Tuesday's activity, and he's expected to throw 30-35 pitches in his session Saturday. Assuming that bullpen also goes off without a hitch, Stripling could be deemed ready to face hitters at some point during the subsequent week.