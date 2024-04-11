Stripling (0-3) took the loss against the Rangers on Wednesday, allowing six runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

Stripling took a tough-luck loss despite allowing just one run over seven innings against Boston his last time out, but he was much more responsible for his third loss of the campaign Wednesday. The veteran right-hander allowed 14 baserunners, and it was somewhat surprising that he was able to last six frames on 97 pitches given that amount of traffic. Stripling has at least been able to eat innings for Oakland this year -- he's averaging 6.0 frames per start through three appearances -- but his 5.50 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB aren't appealing for fantasy purposes.