Stripling (elbow) started Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sugar Land on Sunday and allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk over three innings. He struck out one.

Stripling was originally slated to remain with Single-A Stockton for his second rehab start after a rocky start to his rehab assignment there Tuesday, but those plans were apparently altered in recent days. The right-hander worked up to 56 pitches in Sunday's start for the Aviators, locating 37 of his offerings for strikes. The three runs charged to Stripling came off a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly, so he did do a serviceable job limiting hard contact. Stripling could potentially make at least one more rehab start coming out of the All-Star break in order to further build up his pitch count before returning to the Athletics' rotation.