The Athletics acquired Salinas from Atlanta on Monday in a three-team deal with the Brewers, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The righty was Atlanta's No. 18 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, so he figures to be near the top of Oakland's system rankings as well. Salinas posted a 1.52 ERA in five High-A starts in 2022, so it wouldn't be shocking if he begins his age-22 season in AA.