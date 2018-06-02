Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Another bullpen scheduled Sunday
Buchter (shoulder), who threw a bullpen session Thursday, will throw another Sunday, Jordan Wolf of MLB.com reports.
Buchter's stay on the disabled list has now exceeded a month, as he originally received the designation April 26. The 31-year-old southpaw had just recorded his first victory of the season two nights prior to suffering his shoulder strain against the Rangers on April 25.
