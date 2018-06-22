Buchter (shoulder) was credited with the win in Triple-A Nashville's victory over Round Rock on Thursday, allowing a hit, uncorking a wild pitch and recording a strikeout over a scoreless seventh inning.

The recovering reliever has now pitched five scoreless innings across five minor-league outings, and he remains on track for a return to the big-league club next week. The 16 pitches Buchter threw Thursday brought his rehab total to 71 overall, which would certainly appear enough work to corroborate the fitness of his shoulder and condition his arm for a return to relief work at the big-league level. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if he'll have one more opportunity to take the mound for the Sounds before being activated.