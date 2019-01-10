Buchter agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Athletics on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The southpaw put up a strong season in the Oakland bullpen in 2018, producing a 2.75 ERA and a 41:15 K:BB in 39.1 innings of work. With the contract out of the way, Buchter figures to to reprise his role as the top lefty in the Athletics' bullpen for the 2019 campaign.

