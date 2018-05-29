Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Bullpen session on tap
Buchter (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Buchter has been participating in long toss recently and will now advance to throwing his first bullpen session. He's been out since late April so he'll likely require a minor-league rehab stint before being activated from the disabled list. He remains without a concrete timeline for return.
