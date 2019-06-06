Buchter was charged with a blown save Wednesday at Angel Stadium after walking in a run and failing to record an out.

Buchter came into the eighth inning with two outs and the bases loaded. His first and only batter faced was Shohei Ohtani, and unfortunately, he walked him to tie the game. The good news is that the run was charged to Liam Hendriks. The bad news is that the A's wound up losing on a walk-off double in the ninth. Buchter now owns a 4.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP through 30 games this season.