Buchter earned his second hold in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Angels despite allowing a solo home run over two-thirds of an inning.

Buchter saw Luis Valbuena touch him up for a solo blast with one out in the seventh, but Emilio Pagan and Blake Treinen blanked the Angels over the final 2.2 innings, allowing the southpaw to earn his second hold of the season. The 31-year-old has earned both over his last two appearances, following a string of four scoreless efforts to open 2018. Given his value as a left-handed relief option, Buchter should continue seeing a brisk workload over the course of the season.