Buchter exited Wednesday's game against the Rangers with shoulder stiffness, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Buchter was seen grimacing after striking out the only batter he faced before exiting Wednesday's game with a trainer. The severity of the issue isn't known at this point, but things should clear up once he's further evaluated during the team's off-day Thursday.

