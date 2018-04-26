Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Exits with trainer Thursday
Buchter exited Wednesday's game against the Rangers with an apparent injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear right now, but Buchter exited Wednesday's game with a trainer after recording just one out. More should be known once he's further evaluated in the coming days.
