Buchter (shoulder) is expected to rejoin the Athletics sometime during their four-game series against the Tigers next week, which begins Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Buchter started his minor-league rehab assignment early last week and has fired four scoreless innings with High-A Stockton and Triple-A Nashville. He'll make a couple more appearances for the Sounds, and barring any setbacks, he should be back in the big-league bullpen early next week. Prior to landing on the shelf, Buchter compiled a solid 1.69 ERA across 10.2 innings.