Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Expected to make roster despite rough spring
Buchter is expected to serve as one of two left-handed relief options for manager Bob Melvin in the coming season, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
It thus appears his handedness will help secure him a roster spot despite a rough spring, one that's seen him post an 11.37 ERA over 6.1 exhibition frames. A lot of the damage against the 31-year-old came in two outings against the Giants and Mariners in which he allowed a combined eight earned runs on six hits and three walks. Buchter came over from the Royals via trade in December along with the since-released Brandon Moss after a strong 2017, one in which he posted a 2.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 65 strikeouts over 71 appearances with the Padres and Kansas City.
