Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Final minor-league tune-up Friday
Buchter (shoulder), who's likely to be activated at some point during the three-game series against the Tigers that begins next Monday, fired a scoreless one-third of an inning for Triple-A Nashville on Friday. He recorded a strikeout on three pitches.
Buchter mowed down Willie Calhoun, the only batter he faced, to open the eighth inning. The 31-year-old lefty appears ready for a return to the big-league club after working a total of 5.1 innings over six minor-league appearances. He'll presumably slot back into a middle-relief role in the Athletics bullpen upon activation, a role he's parlayed into a 1.69 ERA over 13 appearances thus far in 2018.
