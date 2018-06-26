Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Gives up run in DL return
Buchter, who was activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, surrendered an earned run on one hit without recording an out in a win over the Tigers on Monday.
The southpaw was brought on in a matchup-based move to face the same-handed Leonys Martin, but he faltered by allowing a ground-rule double to the Tigers outfielder. Buchter was subsequently charged with an earned run after exiting when Martin crossed the plate on the three-run home run that Lou Trivino surrendered to Nick Castellanos. It was only the third earned run overall on Buchter's ledger thus far this season, and despite the stumble, he'll look to resume his role as a reliable left-handed relief option that had already helped afford him 13 appearances before his late-April shoulder injury.
