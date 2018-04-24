Buchter (1-0) fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Rangers on Monday, recording a strikeout.

Buchter has put together a nice stretch of effective pitching out of the bullpen, with Monday's outing serving as his fifth straight scoreless effort. The 31-year-old southpaw serves as a valued matchup-based option for manager Bob Melvin, as exemplified by the .174 BAA he owns against the 27 same-handed hitters he's faced in 2018. His work against righty bats thus far has uncharacteristically left much to be desired, however, as Buchter sports a .375 BAA against that handedness after limiting them to figures of .168 and .193 in 2016 and 2017, respectively.