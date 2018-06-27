Buchter (2-0) fired a scoreless eighth inning in a win over the Tigers on Tuesday, allowing a hit and two walks while recording three strikeouts.

It was an eventful inning for Buchter to say the least, one that took him 24 pitches to get through. The left-hander sandwiched strikeouts of Leonys Martin and Victor Martinez around a Jeimer Candelario double and an intentional walk of Nick Castellanos. After issuing a free pass to Niko Goodrum, Buchter then got himself of the bases-loaded jam by striking out John Hicks after falling behind 2-0. Manager Bob Melvin has opted to put Buchter right to work following his two-month absence due to a shoulder injury, as he's called on him on back-to-back nights since his activation from the disabled list.