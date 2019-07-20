Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Highly effective middle reliever
Buchter, who logged his 10th hold in a win over the Twins on Friday by firing 1.1 scoreless, hitless innings in which he issued a walk, has a 1.17 ERA, .207 BAA and five holds overall across the 7.2 innings encompassing his last 13 appearances.
The veteran southpaw has proven to be a versatile asset out of the bullpen for manager Bob Melvin, and after some uncharacteristic control problems earlier in the season, he's progressively settled in by issuing just four walks over the aforementioned 13-outing stretch. Buchter's 3.16 ERA and 1.60 WHIP still actually qualify as career worsts for the 32-year-old, but the fact they've been on a steady decline over the last month-plus lend credence to the notion Buchter is firmly on his way back to his solid career norms.
