Buchter owns a 1.42 ERA, .143 BAA and 1.11 WHIP over nine appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on April 29.

Prior to being demoted to the Aviators on April 22, Buchter had generated a bloated 7.04 ERA over his first 7.2 innings of the season. The veteran southpaw got the call back up the big leagues just eight days later, however, and he's been vastly improved in his second stint of the season with the Athletics. Buchter has allowed just one earned run in his last nine trips to the mound, which came on a solo home run he yielded to the Indians' Roberto Perez last Sunday.