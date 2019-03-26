Buchter allowed four earned runs on two hits and three walks without recording an out in an exhibition win over the Giants on Monday.

All four Giants runs were charged to Buchter, who allowed an RBI single to Steven Duggar and bases-loaded walk to the pinch-hitting Abiatal Avelino before seeing an Erik Kratz two-run single off J.B. Wendelken go on his ledger as well following his exit. The veteran southpaw will play on a one-year deal this season after an impressive Athletics 2018 debut campaign in which he generated a 2.75 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 54 appearances. He already saw action in both games of the season-opening series versus the Mariners in Japan last week, allowing an earned run on a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning.