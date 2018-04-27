Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Lands on disabled list
Buchter was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday.
The southpaw was removed with shoulder stiffness during Wednesday's game and was diagnosed with a strain after undergoing some tests Thursday. It's expected that Buchter will remain sidelined for the next couple weeks, though the club hasn't released any sort of timetable. In a corresponding move, Danny Coulombe was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.
