Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Likely to rejoin team on next road trip
Buchter (shoulder) threw a scoreless inning for Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and could rejoin the Athletics in either Chicago or Detroit during their upcoming road trip, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics' road trip actually begins Tuesday in San Diego, with a quick two-game set against the Padres on tap. The reliever should thus have an opportunity to make at least one more rehab appearance before the White Sox series begins on Thursday, but given that he's already logged three outings overall with High-A Stockton and Nashville, that may be deemed unnecessary.
