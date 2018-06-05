Buchter (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Tuesday will mark Buchter's third bullpen session in less than a week, and he'll progress to facing live hitters Friday if everything goes off without a hitch. Barring any setbacks, Buchter could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly after facing live hitters later in the week. He's been sidelined since late-April with a shoulder injury.

