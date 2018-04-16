Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Notches fourth hold Sunday
Buchter grabbed his fourth hold in a 2-1 win over the Mariners on Sunday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning and issuing a walk.
It was Buchter's second consecutive scoreless outing and ninth appearance of the season overall. Manager Bob Melvin has deployed the veteran southpaw liberally, rarely giving him more than two days in between outings. Whether that type of usage eventually reaches a point of diminishing returns remains to be seen, but for the time being, Buchter's value in formats that count holds remains solid.
