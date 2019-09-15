Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Picks up relief win
Buchter (1-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out one in 1.1 innings in an 8-6 win over the Rangers.
Saturday's game became an impromptu bullpen game for the Athletics when Mike Fiers exited with an arm injury in the second inning. Buchter ended the fourth by striking out Elvis Andrus after allowing an inherited runner to score, but he kept it clean in the fifth after the Athletics restored a two-run lead with a Mark Canha homer. Buchter has a 2.79 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 42 innings this season, adding 12 holds while primarily working in the middle innings. He has fired off 6.1 scoreless innings over his last eight appearances.
