Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Progressing in throwing program
Buchter (shoulder) has been throwing long toss and could start throwing from flat ground late next week, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
It's been nearly a month since Buchter landed on the disabled list, and his road to recovery from what was ultimately diagnosed as a left shoulder strain has been a relatively extensive one. Buchter didn't start his throwing program until last week, so he's still making progress at a fairly deliberate rate.
