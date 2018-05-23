Buchter (shoulder) has been throwing long toss and could start throwing from flat ground late next week, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

It's been nearly a month since Buchter landed on the disabled list, and his road to recovery from what was ultimately diagnosed as a left shoulder strain has been a relatively extensive one. Buchter didn't start his throwing program until last week, so he's still making progress at a fairly deliberate rate.

More News
Our Latest Stories