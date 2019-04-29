Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Recalled from Triple-A
Buchter was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
Buchter didn't perform well during his time in the big leagues earlier in the season, recording a 7.04 ERA in 7.2 innings. He walked 16.3 percent of opposing batters. Mark Canha (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Headed to minors•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Knocked around in exhibition•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Avoids arbitration with Oakland•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Grabs second victory•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Gives up run in DL return•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Reinstated from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start