Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Receives rehab timeline
Buchter (shoulder) will make one more rehab appearance with High-A Stockton before making four additional appearances with Triple-A Nashville prior to his activation, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Buchter has not pitched in the majors since landing on the disabled list with a shoulder injury in late April. His current rehab timeline puts suggests that he'll require another couple of weeks in the minors before being activated from the DL.
