Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Reinstated from disabled list
Buchter (shoulder) was reinstated from the disabled list Monday.
Buchter has been out since late April with a shoulder injury. He had a stellar 1.69 ERA prior to the injury and recorded ERAs of 2.89 and 2.86 in the past two seasons. He could be used in high-leverage situations for the Athletics, though Blake Treinen is very firmly entrenched as the team's closer.
