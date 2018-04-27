Buchter (shoulder) will be shut down from throwing for at least 10 days, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Buchter ultimately could be shut down for two weeks or more, which severely muddles his potential recovery timetable. The 30-year-old hit the 10-day disabled list Friday with shoulder stiffness and seems likely to miss at least a few weeks. A firmer timeline appears unlikely to become available until the left-hander resumes throwing.