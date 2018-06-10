Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Throws 20 pitches to minor-league hitters
Buchter (shoulder) threw 20 pitches to hitters at High-A Stockton on Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Buchter appears to finally be nearing a rehab assignment after having hit the disabled list April 27. The right-handed reliever is likely to throw again in the coming days if it turns out he tolerated Friday's workload well.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Nearing rehab stint•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Another bullpen scheduled Sunday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Progressing in throwing program•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Will begin throwing next week•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Yet to resume throwing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...