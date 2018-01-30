Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Traded to A's
Buchter and Brandon Moss were traded to Oakland in exchange for Jesse Hahn and Heath Fillmyer on Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Buchter split the 2017 campaign between the Padres and Royals, but managed to put together a solid year with the two squads. He pitched in 71 games (65.1 innings) and posted a 2.89 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. Buchter also picked up 20 holds and owned a 65:26 K:BB. While Buchter could see high-leverage situations with Oakland, there's yet to be any reason to believe that he'll be used in save opportunities instead of Blake Treinen.
More News
-
Royals' Ryan Buchter: Scores 18th hold Friday in Cleveland•
-
Royals' Ryan Buchter: Banks 17th hold Thursday•
-
Royals' Ryan Buchter: Unimpressive in early run as Royal•
-
Royals' Ryan Buchter: Dealt to Kansas City•
-
Padres' Ryan Buchter: Notches 15th hold Thursday•
-
Padres' Ryan Buchter: Converts 11th hold Wednesday•
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...