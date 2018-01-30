Buchter and Brandon Moss were traded to Oakland in exchange for Jesse Hahn and Heath Fillmyer on Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Buchter split the 2017 campaign between the Padres and Royals, but managed to put together a solid year with the two squads. He pitched in 71 games (65.1 innings) and posted a 2.89 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. Buchter also picked up 20 holds and owned a 65:26 K:BB. While Buchter could see high-leverage situations with Oakland, there's yet to be any reason to believe that he'll be used in save opportunities instead of Blake Treinen.