Buchter (shoulder) will start a throwing program next week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Buchter has yet to resume throwing after going down with shoulder stiffness during his outing against Texas on April 25. Looking ahead, it seems as though his target date for a return to the majors is near the end of May, as he will require a multi-game rehab stint with one of Oakland's minor-league affiliates.