Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Yet to resume throwing
Buchter (shoulder) continues to do strength work and other exercises, but he's yet to resume throwing, Michael Wagaman of MLB.com reports.
Buchter exited an April 25 game versus the Rangers with shoulder stiffness and went on the disabled list two days later after being diagnosed with a strain. The 25-year-old was originally projected to miss a minimum of two weeks, and the modest pace of his recovery thus far seems to validate that timeline.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Shut down for at least 10 days•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Lands on disabled list•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Exits with shoulder stiffness•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Exits with trainer Thursday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Grabs first win Monday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Buchter: Notches fourth hold Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...