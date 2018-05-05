Buchter (shoulder) continues to do strength work and other exercises, but he's yet to resume throwing, Michael Wagaman of MLB.com reports.

Buchter exited an April 25 game versus the Rangers with shoulder stiffness and went on the disabled list two days later after being diagnosed with a strain. The 25-year-old was originally projected to miss a minimum of two weeks, and the modest pace of his recovery thus far seems to validate that timeline.