Athletics' Ryan Court: Gets minors deal from Oakland
Court signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Tuesday, afdas
As a member of the Mariners organization last season, Court reached the majors for the first time at 31 years old. He didn't stick around in Seattle for long, logging just 25 plate appearances before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster less than two months after his debut. Court is capable of playing every infield spot in addition to left field, so he'll likely serve as a utility bat for Triple-A Las Vegas as he heads to a new AL West organization.
