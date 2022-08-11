Cusick (oblique) began a rehab assignment with the Athletics' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate Tuesday, covering two innings and striking out three while allowing two earned runs on three hits and zero walks.

Cusick's appearance in the ACL was his first at any level since May 25. The 22-year-old right-hander should eventually settle back into the rotation at Double-A Midland, with whom he posted an 8.13 ERA and 2.28 WHIP in 27.2 innings this season before going down with the oblique injury.