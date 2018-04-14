Athletics' Ryan Dull: Activated from DL
Dull (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
He switches places with Liam Hendricks, who landed on the DL with a right groin strain in a corresponding move. Dull should work in low-to-mid leverage innings going forward. He gave up one run while striking out three in four rehab innings at Triple-A Nashville.
