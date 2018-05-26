Dull allowed an earned run on two hits over 1.1 innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

The 28-year-old right-hander had taken a liner off his glove hand Wednesday against the Mariners, but he'd stayed in the game and reports were he wouldn't miss any time. That prognosis was borne out Friday, as Dull was right back on the mound in the next possible opportunity. Dull's recent problems continued, however, as he's now allowed at least one earned run in three of his last four appearances.