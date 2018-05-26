Athletics' Ryan Dull: Back in action Friday
Dull allowed an earned run on two hits over 1.1 innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.
The 28-year-old right-hander had taken a liner off his glove hand Wednesday against the Mariners, but he'd stayed in the game and reports were he wouldn't miss any time. That prognosis was borne out Friday, as Dull was right back on the mound in the next possible opportunity. Dull's recent problems continued, however, as he's now allowed at least one earned run in three of his last four appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Takes liner off hand•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Optioned to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Strikes out side Friday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Keeps scoreless streak going Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Clean inning in second outing of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....