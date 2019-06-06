Dull was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

Dull will take the roster spot of Daniel Mengden, who was sent back to the minors after getting tagged for six runs in just 2.1 innings Wednesday. In six appearances (seven innings) with the big club this season, Dull owns an unsightly 10.29 ERA and 2.43 WHIP despite his respectable 7:2 K:BB. Look for him to work in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen during his time in the majors.

