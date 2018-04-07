Dull (shoulder) pitched two innings on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dull missed spring training with a sore shoulder and started the season on the 10-day disabled list. The 28-year-old's lack of work this spring likely means he'll need at least a handful of appearances with Nashville before returning to the Athletics, where he is expected to serve as a low-leverage reliever.