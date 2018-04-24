Dull fired a scoreless sixth inning in a win over the Rangers on Monday, recording a strikeout.

Dull was more honed in than in his 2018 debut last Tuesday, getting through his one frame on an efficient 10 pitches. The 28-year-old right-hander's season got off to a delayed start due to a shoulder injury, but his workload should start to progressively increase in the coming days and weeks.