Athletics' Ryan Dull: Clean inning in second outing of season
Dull fired a scoreless sixth inning in a win over the Rangers on Monday, recording a strikeout.
Dull was more honed in than in his 2018 debut last Tuesday, getting through his one frame on an efficient 10 pitches. The 28-year-old right-hander's season got off to a delayed start due to a shoulder injury, but his workload should start to progressively increase in the coming days and weeks.
More News
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...