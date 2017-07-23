Athletics manager Bob Melvin said that Dull (knee) could return from the 10-day disabled list as soon as Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With rain in the forecast for Nashville over the upcoming days, Dull, who is rehabbing with the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate in Tennessee, could see his return delayed a bit, but it sounds like he's tentatively on track to come off the DL this week. He's already tossed a scoreless inning during both of his rehab appearances and hasn't experienced any setbacks with his strained knee, which has kept him sidelined since late May. Once activated, Dull should settle into a seventh- or eighth-inning setup role for the big club.