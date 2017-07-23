Athletics' Ryan Dull: Could be activated Thursday
Athletics manager Bob Melvin said that Dull (knee) could return from the 10-day disabled list as soon as Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With rain in the forecast for Nashville over the upcoming days, Dull, who is rehabbing with the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate in Tennessee, could see his return delayed a bit, but it sounds like he's tentatively on track to come off the DL this week. He's already tossed a scoreless inning during both of his rehab appearances and hasn't experienced any setbacks with his strained knee, which has kept him sidelined since late May. Once activated, Dull should settle into a seventh- or eighth-inning setup role for the big club.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Rehab outings going well•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Ready for rehab stint•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: To throw simulated game Saturday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Throwing live BP over weekend•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Positive bullpen session Friday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Dull: Scheduled to throw bullpen session over weekend•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...