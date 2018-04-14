Athletics' Ryan Dull: Expected to be activated Saturday
Dull (shoulder) is expected to be activated before Saturday's game versus the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old has put in three rehab appearances at Triple-A Nashville after missing all of spring training, allowing an earned run on four hits and a walk across four innings while recording three strikeouts. Dull was already at Safeco Field with the team on Friday, with manager Bob Melvin noting that the right-hander is "fully healthy now" and ready to make his season debut.
