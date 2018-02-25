Athletics' Ryan Dull: Fighting shoulder soreness
Dull is dealing with some shoulder soreness and will be shut down for a short period, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Dull recently began feeling some fatigue in his shoulder so the A's will proceed cautiously and give the reliever some time off. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, so he should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Dull is currently battling for a lower-level spot in the team's bullpen.
