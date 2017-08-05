Athletics' Ryan Dull: Grabs one-out hold Friday
Dull notched his 11th hold in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Angels, pitching a scoreless one-third of an inning in which he allowed a walk.
So far, so good for Dull since returning from an extended absence due to a knee injury, as he's now posted five consecutive scoreless outings. Dull's ERA remains a bloated 5.21 due to his struggles earlier this season, but he's improved that figure by over a run and a half since it reached 6.75 back on May 16.
