Dull notched his 11th hold in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Angels, pitching a scoreless one-third of an inning in which he allowed a walk.

So far, so good for Dull since returning from an extended absence due to a knee injury, as he's now posted five consecutive scoreless outings. Dull's ERA remains a bloated 5.21 due to his struggles earlier this season, but he's improved that figure by over a run and a half since it reached 6.75 back on May 16.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast