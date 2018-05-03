Dull worked a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday, recording one strikeout.

The 28-year-old right-hander has now fired 4.2 consecutive scoreless frames over his last five appearances. It's an encouraging stretch for Dull after he allowed two earned runs in his first appearance of the season back on April 17, following a late start to his 2018 campaign due to a shoulder injury.