The Athletics officially placed Dull on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Dull's sore right shoulder prevented him from pitching in any Cactus League games after Feb. 23, so he'll presumably stick around at the Athletics' complex in Arizona in order to get some additional reps in against live hitters. It's expected that Dull will settle for lower-leverage work with the big club upon returning from the DL.

